MEET Bear, a special dog who goes above and beyond to serve and protect.
Like Spot and Zacc, Bear is a hero when it comes to helping koalas in need.
Using their specialised training and instinct, these three special dogs are ready and willing to come to the rescue.
Bear the collie from the Sunshine Coast was rescued from a dog shelter and trained by the team at Sunshine Coast University to help scientists locate koalas for research.
When the 2019 bushfires decimated much of Kangaroo Island, Bear was called on to use his special skills to help find the injured wildlife, giving them a second chance at life.
Dogs To The Rescue is a 30-minute film, which forms part of the upcoming Top Dog Film Festival.
This carefully curated film festival about dogs and their humans, graces Australian screens once again for its sixth year this winter.
The festival showcases six awe-inspiring films created by independent filmmakers from around the world.
Kicking off this month, the festival then wags its tail in cinemas around the country before finishing off on the NSW Central Coast in August.
Top Dog Film Festival founder Jemima Robinson said the family-friendly festival honoured the bond between dogs and their people.
"Seeing the impact that dogs have on the lives of their owners and those around them never ceases to amaze me," she said.
"While each of the six films in this year's program are very different, the common thread is the incredible impact dogs have on our lives; how they can make us smile, save us from misfortune, provide us with hope and fill our hearts with love.
"The past few years have been tough in the film industry with many productions halting, however, with the world opening back up again we are thrilled to give audiences around Australia the opportunity to discover these unique and inspiring stories from around the world and even some closer to home".
Filled with delightfully doggy moments of joy and celebration of our beloved canine companions, gather together to support senior dogs, watch in awe as dogs come to the rescue, witness a centuries long tradition continue in Greenland, and meet Rodney the adventure loving bulldog.
The festival starts at Cairns on July 23 and travels around Australia, visiting 25 different cinemas and theatres, before finishing off in Avoca Beach on August 26.
Tickets can be bought online at TopDogFilmFestival.com.au.
