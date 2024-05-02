Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, May 4-5

Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga wants to hear from you about any quick fixes! It wants to know what patrons would like to see at future sessions. Visitors can write down their thoughts at this weekend's event. Offerings will be tool sharpening, battery-operated appliances, clothing/textiles and costume jewellery. Electrical appliance repairs or clothing alterations are not available. Cafe organisers are seeking more volunteers to help out with repairs, reception and kitchen. Message them through their Facebook page or turn up to the monthly sessions. Repair Cafe is a free service but a donation is appreciated. Learn how to repair and fix your items and save them from landfill. There is a limit of three items a person. Free cuppa and cake donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie.