Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, May 4-5

Homegrown country music legend Tania Kernaghan and Australian singer Jason Owen are back on the Border this weekend. They got such a great reception to their Let Your Love Flow national tour in June 2023, the duo wanted to return. Earlier this year Kernaghan and Owen hosted the prestigious Golden Guitar Awards at Tamworth. Ahead of kicking off Let Your Love Flow 2024 in Albury on Saturday, Kernaghan said she loved returning to the Riverina and showing Owen the region that inspired her musical career. Saturday's show at The Commercial Club Albury starts at 8pm with doors open from 7.30pm. Special guest star and comedic ventriloquist, Darren Carr, will open the show. Let Your Love Flow National Tour 2024 winds up at Wollongong on Friday, August 2. Tickets: trybooking.com/events/landing/1158494
Featuring the ultimate Queen tribute band, this event offers a highly interactive and theatrical journey through the iconic band's legendary career. Gareth Hill, renowned for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, leads a talented line-up including Scott Bastian (Sir Brian May), Brad Hodgkinson (Roger Taylor), Darryn McLaughlin (John Deacon) and Danny Oakhill (Spike Edney). It will be an explosion of Queen's greatest hits and deep cuts, covering all the genres from their glam rock beginnings to their anthemic hits. It's a chronological journey through Queen's career, brought to life with state-of-the-art stage production, costumes and lighting that recreate the different eras of the band's history.
Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga wants to hear from you about any quick fixes! It wants to know what patrons would like to see at future sessions. Visitors can write down their thoughts at this weekend's event. Offerings will be tool sharpening, battery-operated appliances, clothing/textiles and costume jewellery. Electrical appliance repairs or clothing alterations are not available. Cafe organisers are seeking more volunteers to help out with repairs, reception and kitchen. Message them through their Facebook page or turn up to the monthly sessions. Repair Cafe is a free service but a donation is appreciated. Learn how to repair and fix your items and save them from landfill. There is a limit of three items a person. Free cuppa and cake donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie.
It's 27 years since the inaugural Outdoor Show. Albury Wodonga Caravan, Camping, 4WD, Fish and Boat Show returns to Albury from May 3 to 5. This year there will be something for everyone; scores of exhibitors, free entertainment, food and drinks, gate prize and free car parking. Community groups such as the local Rural Fire Brigade, Showground Trust, Albury Wodonga 4WD Club Hume Boat Club, Men's Shed Thurgoona and Lions Club have been long-time supporters of this event. For all exhibitors and product listings visit ruralscene.com.au. Tix: adults $16, pensioners $12 and under 16 free with a paying adult.
Border journalist, author and historian Howard Jones has produced more than 40 books delving into the rich history of Albury-Wodonga and surrounds. On Saturday, May 4, Jones will speak about his experiences at the Albury LibraryMuseum. During this special event, Jones will share his insights into his 50 years of writing and publishing the stories of this region. His books will be on display in the library foyer.
Step back in time for a family fun day. Chiltern Railroaders and Modellers and the Yackandandah Vintage Engine Club will host this special event. There will be vintage engines, motorcycles, cars and tractors. Other highlights will be live music, children's activities, Moos Brew coffee and Chiltern Girl Guides catering. Tix: $5 a person, $10 a family.
Dip your toe into the purpose and principles of permaculture to see if you would like to dive deeper. This hands-on day is hosted in Albury by permaculture educator Natasha Stafford. Join her from 9am to noon at the Thurgoona Community Centre for a grounding in the concepts of permaculture (morning tea provided). Have a chance to chat over lunch (bring your own). Complete the day with a tour of a local permaculture garden and insights into how to apply the concepts of the craft (afternoon tea provided). Tix: $85 (includes morning and afternoon tea).
With a week until Mother's Day, make the most of this Sunday's market. Pre-Mother's Day On The Border Community Market will offer a host of stalls with myriad gifts. Grab a coffee and browse away.
This Border folk-rock band will bring their original tunes to Church St Hotel. The five-piece played an epic set at Two Fingers Barbershop and Bar last weekend. Don't miss them on Sunday. Order a cocktail and a bite to eat and settle in for the afternoon.
Restock your pantry and gather seasonal produce at the farmers' market. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, smallgoods and smoked meats.
