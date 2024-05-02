The Border Mail
Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, May 4-5

By Jodie Bruton
May 2 2024 - 12:00pm
X Factor Australia runner-up Jason Owen and homegrown country music legend Tania Kernaghan are back on the Border this weekend. Picture supplied
LISTEN UP

Let Your Love Flow National Tour, The Commercial Club, Albury, Saturday, May 4, 8pm

Homegrown country music legend Tania Kernaghan and Australian singer Jason Owen are back on the Border this weekend. They got such a great reception to their Let Your Love Flow national tour in June 2023, the duo wanted to return. Earlier this year Kernaghan and Owen hosted the prestigious Golden Guitar Awards at Tamworth. Ahead of kicking off Let Your Love Flow 2024 in Albury on Saturday, Kernaghan said she loved returning to the Riverina and showing Owen the region that inspired her musical career. Saturday's show at The Commercial Club Albury starts at 8pm with doors open from 7.30pm. Special guest star and comedic ventriloquist, Darren Carr, will open the show. Let Your Love Flow National Tour 2024 winds up at Wollongong on Friday, August 2. Tickets: trybooking.com/events/landing/1158494

