MORE than 100 circus enthusiasts are upskilling in Albury over two weeks this winter.
Advertisement
Participants will travel from every corner of Australia to the Flying Fruit Fly Circus in South Albury as part of the National Training Project this month.
Melbourne-based National Training Project coordinator Daniel McBurnie, who trained with the Fruit Flies as a child, said the project had gone from strength to strength.
"When I was a kid in Fruit Flies, the National Training Project had a dozen adults training in Albury in the winter," he said.
"It's exciting to see how much it's grown; there's so much interest from a really diverse age group and geographical area.
"It's the biggest intake we've ever had; 47 in the first week and 65 this week."
IN OTHER NEWS:
McBurnie said the reason for the resurgence in the project was multifaceted.
He said people were pursuing the creative arts like never before post-global pandemic.
"As things have opened up across Australia and with border restrictions now absent, people are open to doing what they love, be it the arts, training or travel.
"What's exciting about this year is it's our first collaboration with Circa.
"What Circa brings to the National Training Project is artistic and creative flair; the physical training discipline is paramount but we're not a competitive company, we're a performing arts one.
"I'd love to see the participants take their new skills and motivation and turn that into new shows."
Training with the Fruit Flies from 1990 to 2000, McBurnie relished the chance to return.
"To be working with my peers I've known for 32 years is a privilege," he said.
"I'm training with people I grew up with and the seniors who used to train me."
Advertisement
Flying Fruit Fly Circus chief executive Richard Hull said the project sold out in record time.
"Some participants usually train in warehouses or gyms; it's important that we can share our facility in Albury and treat it as the national asset it is."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.