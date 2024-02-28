Two Finks bikies admit to spate of violent standover offences in Wodonga

Two Finks bikies have admitted to their role in drug and standover matters in Wodonga, while a third man - who has left the gang after allegedly implicating other members - contests allegations against him.
Jarrad Searby and Joshua John Miller were involved in a dispute with a Wodonga man and his male partner last year.
Melbourne - who was called a "dog" in Wodonga court on Wednesday, February 28 - allegedly entered a McCrohan Court home on June 1 last year and approached a man with a hatchet.
"You better have some f---ing cash," he allegedly said, before being smashed over the head with a hammer.
It's alleged he had earlier demanded $5000 from one of the victims on May 31 over drug dealing matters.
Miller told the man his head would be caved in and his stuff taken.
Searby allegedly made threats and $15,000 worth of goods were taken from the couple's home.
One of the victims was hit multiple times with crowbars on June 5 with demands made for money and "gear".
Miller was identified as one of the offenders.
The court previously heard Searby had tried to flush about 50 grams of ice down a toilet.
Evidence had been due to be heard in Wodonga court on Wednesday, but Searby and Miller both admitted to charges
The pair, who sat side by side on a video link from Port Phillip Prison, were both asked how they wanted to plead and replied "guilty".
One of the men on the video link called Melbourne a dog.
The pair will face the County Court on May 6.
The court heard Melbourne's matter hadn't resolved.
He entered pleas of not guilty, but negotiations between his lawyer and the prosecution will continue.
The court heard a trial in Melbourne's matter would run for seven to 10 days.
Melbourne will face the County Court on March 27.
All three men remain in custody.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.