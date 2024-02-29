WEATHER WATCH: This season's hottest day may still lie ahead of us

Stawell and Horsham have had no rain since January 26. At Horsham a wet January was followed by a very dry February in 1953 and again in 1936 and also in 1991. March and the first fortnight of April out these three cases were much warmer and drier than average. At Stawell, which has records dating back to 1868, a wet January in 1870 was followed by no rain in February 1870 and it was very hot and dry all of March 1870 and early April. Stawell had a wet January in 1962 and then a very dry February, after which March and April 1962 were both decisively warmer and drier right up to just after Anzac Day in Victoria and NSW.