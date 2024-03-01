'It will take a lot of adjusting' for Sanson to be away from Lavington

Lavington premiership player Liv Sanson is entering new territory this netball season.
The talented goaler has farewelled the Panthers to pursue her university studies in Wollongong in what is set to be a major shift for the 19-year-old.
"I can't remember a week where I haven't been at the club, ever," she said.
"Netball was a main reason why I didn't want to move.
"It will take a lot of adjusting, but I've found a club up here to play for.
"It's a bit more casual, but I wouldn't want to go without playing netball at all.
"It will definitely be very hard to watch them (Lavington) smash it this season and not be there."
Sanson will play for Corrimal Netball Club in the Illawarra District Netball Association while she studies a Bachelor of Health and Physical Education.
The Ovens and Murray League star will now be spending her Saturdays on indoor netball courts.
"It will be a change, I can't blame my bad shooting on the wind anymore," she joked.
Sanson steps away from the Panthers on the highest of highs after helping the A-grade side to its first premiership in 10 years last season, while also etching her name in the club's history books as a best and fairest winner.
"I felt guilty for leaving after that, but everyone said this is the best time to leave because you've done as much as you can and now you can go and start your next chapter," she said.
"I will never forget that premiership, it was probably one of the best days of my life.
"The connections with the girls were strong before the premiership, but now that we have that, it's even stronger."
Sanson is already day dreaming about future flag reunions.
"It's a while away, but it will be interesting to see where everyone's at and then it will just be like, remember when we did that," she said.
The loyal Panther isn't ruling out lending a helping hand if needed.
"If I'm home, because I have a couple of uni breaks, obviously I don't expect anything major because they've got their team set in place, but if I'm there and it works, I'll 100 per cent give that a crack," she said.
