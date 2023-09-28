A simple act of selflessness shown by a teammate is what Liv Sanson will always remember when she thinks back to Lavington's 2023 A-grade premiership.
"Brooke (Wilson) said to me before the game, if you're not on in the last quarter, I'm going to call time, because I want you to finish the game on the court," Sanson said.
With close to three minutes left in the decider, and with the Panthers on track to hold up the trophy, Wilson followed through on her promise.
"It's literally something I'll never forget," Sanson said.
"I owe her so much for that, it was so special."
Wilson, who is also a Billabong Crows premiership player, made her mark in the Panthers' midcourt in her debut season at the club, while Sanson continued to go from strength to strength in goal attack.
For Sanson, Lavington Sportsground has always been home, with the 18-year-old now making lifelong memories of her own to cherish.
"It was literally like a fairytale," she said.
"Watching the girls win it in 2013, and then watching them lose in 2016 and 2017, it's just so surreal to actually be out there on the court and to do it.
"To play with Ange (DeMamiel) who did it all back then, and to have Sarah (Meredith) on the bench, and everyone who has been there for so long and put so much effort in, to get that reward with them is just amazing."
The year Sanson was born, her father, Tim, led the Panthers to the club's 2005 senior football flag against Myrtleford.
"I've heard a lot of stories about the celebrations and the process, and lots of life lessons have been shared with me in the last few weeks," Sanson said.
"It's nice that we can share our experiences together now."
Sanson has also cheered on her two brothers Charlie, 20 and Roley, 17 in grand finals, with them repaying the favour.
"Mum, dad and my brothers were there, and my aunty and uncle came down from Canberra, which made it even more special," she said.
Sanson started in the Ovens and Murray League's under-16s competition when she was just 13 and quickly matured as a senior netballer.
"Even playing up in the under-16s, I definitely feel like it made me mature a but quicker," she said.
"I've always had a lot of support for the other girls.
"It's a very special group."
