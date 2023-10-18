The 2023 Ovens and Murray season just keeps becoming more memorable for Liv Sanson.
After helping the Panthers to their first A-grade premiership in 10 years, the 19-year-old goal attack has topped it off by becoming a club best and fairest winner for the first time.
Lavington coach Linda Charlton has high praise for the teenager, saying "she has a bright future ahead of her."
"She never misses training, she's always one of the first ones there putting up shots and the last one there still shooting," Charlton said.
"She just gets better and better because she puts in all the hard work.
"She rode the bench a little bit last year, but she's stepped up as our main goal attack this season and has just thrived as the year's gone on."
The Sanson name is synonymous with Lavington, with Liv continuing the family tradition.
"I always say that you can tell her dad is a coach, because she takes on all feedback and whatever the game plan is, she always sticks to it," Charlton said.
"Her feeds have always been really amazing and she knows how to get the ball into a shooter in the right spot.
"She's also very popular amongst the players, because she's a really good teammate."
Fellow Panthers' junior Tayla Furborough finished runner-up to Sanson in the count.
"It was really great for everyone at the club to see those Lavi juniors coming up to win finals and best and fairest awards," Charlton said.
IN THE NEWS:
Sarah Kirley (B-grade), Sophy Sirr (C-grade), Ellie Lyons (under-17s), Pippa Pendergast and Ella Maguire (under-15s) were also Panther award winners this season.
Now a month on form the grand final victory against Wodonga Raiders, Charlton admits the accomplishment is still sinking in.
"It was such an amazing day and we're still on a high," she said.
"We set our sights on that a couple of years ago and said we had the players here to win a grand final.
"I don't think anyone else though that, and I think we were a bit underrated, but we trained really hard and we believed that we could do it."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.