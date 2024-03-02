Yackandandah was just one shot from victory with two wickets left

Bethanga all-rounder Peter Jeffries posted a fine double in a thrilling three-run win over finals specialists Yackandandah in Cricket Albury-Wodonga District's first week of finals on Saturday.
No. 7 Jeffries scored 54 and then shared the new ball to claim 3-25.
"He had a few years off, but he has a brother-in-law (Jake Bridgman) at Bethanga, so he came across for a couple of games and he's stuck around, thank goodness," team-mate and club president Jack Robinson offered.
Bethanga lost wickets in two clumps, falling from 1-38 to 5-47 and then 7-151 to 158 all out from 36 overs.
Jeffries dominated a 86-run sixth wicket stand with Toby Bridgman (14) as Mitch Maginness (3-15) and Aaryn Daniels (3-40) restricted the home outfit.
Yackandandah has won the last three premierships, although a handful of stars, including Cam Evans, have left.
However, Graham Martin compiled 50 from 56 deliveries, including nine boundaries, to push the visitors within a shot of victory at 8-153.
"It was quite tense at the end, we were a bit understrength with our bowling with a few fellas (Brad Dalbocso and Jarrod Scammell) away, so Luke Rafferty bowled, he probably hasn't bowled a ball since the first game after Christmas," Robinson said.
The Roos were 8-153 when Robinson dismissed Daniels and then Rafferty sealed the thrilling win when he bowled Tom Hosie for 16.
Meanwhile, there will be at least one new grand finalist after Dederang ended Barnawartha Chiltern's season.
Last season's runner up did superbly to finish sixth after storming home, but the home side ripped through the Miners for 108, after they were 8-67.
The Demons cruised to a seven-wicket win as captain Tristan Mann scored 47 not out.
And Kiewa is also out, despite a terrific effort against Mount Beauty.
The visitors made a competitive 8-190 as former CAW Provincial representative Nat Sariman finished 80 not out, while No. 9 John Dove chipped in with 40.
However, Greg McLennan's unbeaten 106, from only 99 deliveries, with 14 boundaries and a six, sealed a four-wicket win with three overs left.
Mt Beauty will now host Bethanga, while Dederang is home to Yackandandah in the other preliminary final.
