Yackandandah defeats Barnawartha Chiltern in CAW district grand final

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 19 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 10:10am
Yackandandah's Andrew Lockett tries to run out Michael Linklater, but he was the only Miner not to fall, finishing three not out.
Yackandandah starts to celebrate after taking Barnawartha Chiltern's last wicket in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's district decider on Saturday, March 18. Pictures by Mark Jesser
The Miners' Osbert Ramage survives a caught and bowled attempt, but he didn't last long, although he top-scored with 11.
The Roos' Mick Walker pleads for a wicket and he destroyed the Miners, taking the first four wickets, including in-form Tom Webster for a duck.

Yackandandah won a third straight premiership after demolishing Barnawartha Chiltern by 128 runs on Saturday, March 18, in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's district grand final.

