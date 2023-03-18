Yackandandah won a third straight premiership after demolishing Barnawartha Chiltern by 128 runs on Saturday, March 18, in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's district grand final.
The grand final specialists skittled the newcomers for only 50 runs off 20.2 overs.
The underdogs lost 4-0 and 3-0 at different stages.
But the home side was in trouble at 3-17 before posting 7-178 from its 40 overs.
"There were a few nerves, but Pete Westbrook and myself had to knuckle down," captain Bailey Glass offered.
"We've had the same core group for the last six straight grand finals, I guess we always seem to find a way to post a total."
Glass has led the club to the last three titles and it's now won four wins from those six successive deciders.
He admits he was stunned when the Roos were sent in.
"I would have batted every day of the week," he said.
However, Miners' captain Rhys Ritchie's decision looked a winner with gun opponents Jay Hillary and Cam Evans dismissed for four and three respectively.
"Looking back it wasn't the right call, but we've won our last two finals chasing and we beat them this season chasing, so I thought we'd go for it, but it didn't pay off," he explained.
Glass and Westbrook combined in a 70-run stand for the fifth wicket.
The skipper finished unbeaten on 72 from 84 balls, striking seven boundaries, while Westbrook made 30.
"I don't think it was their experience, it was just the way they batted, Bailey Glass controlled the innings, there was nothing we could do to stop him," Ritchie praised.
The Miners raced to 0-22 from three overs through Chris Hartshorn and Osbert Ramage, but the latter's dismissal for a top-scoring 11 triggered the amazing collapse where they lost 10-28.
"At 0-22, we made a bowling change with Mick Walker, I don't know how many times he's done it before, but he had 4-0 at one stage," Glass enthused.
"He bowled 10-15k's quicker than he has for for the past 12-18 months.
"He made a duck with the bat and they gave him a pretty big send-off, some might say, 'don't poke the bear', I think he thought, 'I might get you back'."
Walker finished with 4-4 from five overs, while Casey George nabbed 3-5 as keeper Lachy Martin, last year's match-winner, took five catches.
"It means the world, the cricket club has been my home for years, watching dad (Leo) play here since I was three or four," Glass replied when quizzed on the impact of the flag.
"To have so many supporters there, the B grade also made it three in a row, I don't think that's ever been done before, A and B winning three in a row.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"For a tiny little town (population of 2000) to have a successful club, it's just an amazing feeling."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.