The Border Mail
EPA system questioned as number and size of Border tyre stockpiles grow

AG
By Alice Gifford
March 17 2023 - 3:30am
Thurgoona residents have raised concerns that a stockpile of tyres near the Albury airfield could force the airport to close if there was a fire. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Multiple sites of stockpiled tyres on the Border have raised safety concerns for the tyre recycling specialist charged with their disposal.

Local News

