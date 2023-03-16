Racism in the hospital system is holding back progress towards closing the gap on health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, Border academics say.
At an event planned to further the relationship between UNSW Rural Clinical Campus and Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service on March 16, UNSW Medicine and Health associate dean Indigenous Brett Biles witnessed the unveiling of an artwork donated to the school by Uncle Sam Wickman.
A Murrawarri man working on Wiradjuri Country for the past 20 years, Dr Biles said his research showed cultural awareness training for doctors and health workers was vital to addressing systemic health inequity.
"We know racism kills and we have plenty of experiences with it," Dr Biles said
"The idea around culturally safe practices is to understand historically and contemporarily what Aboriginal people are going through, so if a non-Aboriginal practitioner asks the question 'Do you identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander' what do you then do with that information?"
The UNSW and AWAHS event fell on national Closing the Gap day, which since 2008 has measured equality in health for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Though two early childhood priorities showed improvement - those relating to healthy birthweight and preschool enrollment - others relating to social determinants of health had fallen further behind.
With the support of AWAHS, UNSW Rural Clinical Campus said it was expanding its teaching program to include a two-day cultural awareness workshop as well as looking to increase medical student placements with the health service.
Dr Biles said Aboriginal people in Albury-Wodonga gravitated to health services they trusted or had positive experiences with, such as AWAHS.
He said this raised issues for urgent or emergency health care and maternity services, and that poor communication between Albury Wodonga Health and AWAHS had interfered with continuity of care.
"AWAHS can only do so much," Dr Biles said. "If there is an acute crisis, they have to go to the emergency department.
Dr Biles said building the capability of health services and designing reforms from an evidence-based, dispassionate perspective was the only way to address racism and build trust in the health system.
"When an Aboriginal client goes into the emergency department to access a service, it could be a six or seven hour wait. If they haven't been seen or triaged in that time and they leave, they get recorded as discharged against medical advice," Dr Biles said.
"We as Aboriginal people are not the problem, your services are not responding to our needs. What we're trying to do with our research is shifting the blame from the person back onto the health service."
The morning event was attended by UNSW medical students, AWAHS staff and cultural advisor Uncle Sam Wickman, Albury Wodonga Health staff, UNSW Rural Clinical Campus director of medical education Dr Mark Norden and professor Tara Mackenzie.
Wiradjuri man Darren Wighton performed a smoking ceremony Welcome to Country, taking the opportunity to speak to future doctors about the intersectional difference and holistic nature of social and emotional well-being.
"For us, to be in peak fitness is not just a physical thing. It is an emotional, mental and spiritual thing, and you are all part of that," he said.
