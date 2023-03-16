The Border Mail
Albury Children's Court hears about 14-year-old girl's 'ice' addiction

By Nigel McNay
March 17 2023 - 4:00am
The girl's mother took her to Albury police station, court has heard. Picture file

A 14-year-old Wodonga girl's entrenched addiction to the illicit drug methamphetamine led to her abusing and swearing at police when they tried to caution her on several driving offences.

