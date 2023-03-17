Barnawartha Chiltern coach Luke Brookes says the club wouldn't be alive without president and player Chris Hartshorn, ahead of Cricket Albury-Wodonga's district grand final against Yackandandah on Saturday, March, 18.
The Miners will start underdogs against Yackandandah, which is striving for a third straight premiership in its sixth successive decider.
"There's no way known the club would exist without Chris Hartshorn," coach Luke Brookes remarked.
Brookes stepped into the role during the season, but he's been privy to the 40-year-old's effort to keep the club alive after it folded for the 2017-18 season, just days out from the competition start.
"He's everything, he probably hasn't had his best season individually, but to come out on the weekend and get a few runs and wickets to help us get into a grand final was great," Brookes offered.
"He was pretty emotional after the game himself, I think it hit him just how big it was."
The Miners had just the one year out of the competition, with Hartshorn spending the season at Howlong.
But he's been in the Indigo Valley for many years now and was quickly back, where he's served as the coach, captain, curator and is currently the co-president.
"The club means a lot and I just want to give something back to the community, the community was really good when we moved back," he suggested.
"It's hard to put into words what it means to make the grand final and to get this far is obviously unbelievable.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It feels like there's unfinished business, you play a role in helping the club rebuild from the ground up, this would be the finishing touch."
It feels like there's unfinished business, you play a role in helping the club rebuild from the ground up.- Barnawartha Chiltern's co-president Chris Hartshorn on the revival
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.