The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Barnawartha Chiltern's Chris Hartshorn the driving force in club revival

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 17 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Hartshorn has been the central figure in Barnawartha Chiltern's resurgence.

Barnawartha Chiltern coach Luke Brookes says the club wouldn't be alive without president and player Chris Hartshorn, ahead of Cricket Albury-Wodonga's district grand final against Yackandandah on Saturday, March, 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.