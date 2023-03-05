Two upsets featured in the first week of finals with the in-form Mount Beauty bundled out by fierce rivals Dederang, while Barnawartha Chiltern toppled second-placed Baranduda in a thriller on Saturday, March 4, in Cricket Albury Wodonga district.
Baranduda was restricted to 9-152 from its 40 overs at home as the Miners scored a five-wicket with with only two balls left.
"There were stages there where we thought they'd get away, but we kept it tight and made them play a false shot, credit to all our bowlers, they were unbelievable," delighted Miners' captain Rhys Ritchie said.
The favourites slumped to 3-20 before Vince Moran and captain Zach Leach posted the highest stand of 34 runs.
Moran top-scored with 40 from 68 deliveries, including three fours, but in a telling sign, No. 10 Hunter Ryan was the next highest with an unbeaten 19.
Michael Linklater, who shared the new ball, was terrific with 3-22 from eight overs.
At 3-44, the match was evenly poised, but one of the association's in-form players in Tom Webster and Ritchie went a long way to sealing the win with a 93-run stand.
Webster compiled 57 from 85 balls, striking six boundaries, while Ritchie made 48.
"Tom finds gaps, he can slice you a thousand ways really," Ritchie explained of the star No. 4.
"You can set a field, but he always finds a gap somewhere.
"He can just get off strike, I reckon he's one of the most precise batters in the comp, you can't really get him out."
Dederang ended Mt Beauty's season in style.
The visitors peeled off an imposing 8-223 as captain Tristan Mann and Bailey Williamson put together a 69-run stand for the third wicket.
Mann was dynamic, scoring 76 from only 67 deliveries, with three sixes and six boundaries, while Williamson also rattled along at a good pace, striking 52 from 58.
An unbeaten 38-run stand for the eighth wicket between Sam Roach (26) and Brady Harrison (18 not out) guaranteed the favourites needed around five and a half runs per over.
No. 3 Sulaiman Hussain put his team in a strong position with 55 from 63 balls as the home team moved to 5-177.
However, it then lost 5-18 to finish with 195 after carrying terrific form into finals.
Jayden Dailey snared 4-26.
And Kiewa joined Mt Beauty after falling in the only expected result.
Premiers Yackandandah had the game in control after compiling 8-183 with Jay Hillary the standout with 61, hitting two sixes and six boundaries.
Long-time quick Mick Walker opened the batting innings in something of a surprise, but he made 25 and, more importantly, shared in a half-century stand with Russell Odewahn (37).
Kiewa co-captain Scott Goodwin bowled tidily to take 2-18 from eight overs.
The visitors' opener Aaron Morrison top-scored with 29 from 51 balls as the minor premiers conceded only three boundaries.
Tom Cencic claimed 3-10.
Yackandandah will host Baranduda, while Dederang is home to the Miners.
