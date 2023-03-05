The Border Mail
Two CAW district upsets, including Barnawartha Chiltern over Baranduda

Updated March 5 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:03pm
Baranduda's Mitch Ryan feels the despair after the ball rolled back onto his stumps after playing a defensive shot against the Miners. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Two upsets featured in the first week of finals with the in-form Mount Beauty bundled out by fierce rivals Dederang, while Barnawartha Chiltern toppled second-placed Baranduda in a thriller on Saturday, March 4, in Cricket Albury Wodonga district.

