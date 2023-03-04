The Border Mail
Vacant public housing site in Calimo Street, North Albury 'a fire hazard'

By Janet Howie
Updated March 4 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 1:30pm
Fenced off and seemingly forgotten, the vacant North Albury house is still easily accessible. Picture by James Wiltshire

A burned-out North Albury house condemned by neighbours as a fire hazard will be demolished "as soon as possible", authorities say.

