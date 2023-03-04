A burned-out North Albury house condemned by neighbours as a fire hazard will be demolished "as soon as possible", authorities say.
The public housing property, on the corner of Calimo and Plover streets, was extensively damaged by a fire in October and has sat unoccupied since then.
Nearby resident Daniel Wilson said the block had become overgrown with grass and debris seemingly dumped there.
"It doesn't look good for the street, really it doesn't, because the amount of rubbish that's lying around," he said.
"Actually people are going in behind the gate and pulling things out, there's just rubbish everywhere.
"It's a big risk ... if something catches on fire, well, that grass is going to catch on fire too.
"Something's got to be done, it can't just sit there like that."
NSW Land and Housing Corporation first acquired the property in 1966.
A North Albury landlord contacted the corporation and Albury Council in January about the state of the block, which is surrounded by a temporary fence.
The landlord told The Border Mail he had been promised action then, but nothing seemed to change.
"It's not a nice view, it's a fire hazard," he said.
"It's a shame for the whole street.
"(The fence is) wide open on the driveway, looks like people chucked some old lounges in to get rid of them.
"It's easy access, really."
On Friday, March 3, a NSW Department of Planning and Environment spokesperson said NSW Land and Housing Corporation "will be seeking planning approval to demolish the property at Calimo Street as soon as possible".
"Once demolition is complete, new perimeter fencing will be installed to better protect the site from illegal dumping," the spokesperson said.
Albury Council is aware of the issue and has raised it with the corporation.
A council crew was sent to mow the overgrown nature strip on Friday, March 3.
The department spokesperson said the block's future use would be assessed in line with the collaboration agreement recently signed with Albury Council "which outlines a shared commitment to provide more and better housing to people in need".
