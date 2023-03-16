The Border Mail
Joe Richards opens up on his move to Collingwood straight out of the Ovens and Murray

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 17 2023 - 9:33am, first published 5:00am
Joe Richards is about to start his first season as an AFL footballer. Pictures by James Wiltshire

To see Joe Richards training with some of the AFL's household names is to be reminded that fairytales do come true, that good things do happen to good people, that if at first you don't succeed, trying and trying again is not just some twee soundbite.

