'Misjudged difficult terrain': Hikers winched to safety off Mount Bogong

Two men had to be rescued from Mount Bogong on Sunday, March 3.
Police said the experienced hikers, aged 63 and 71, misjudged the difficult terrain and called emergency services for a welfare check on Saturday evening.
"Search and Rescue Squad officers contacted the men and after speaking with them, it was deemed they had enough supplies and experience to safely stay for the evening," police said in a statement.
"A plan was made for Air Wing officers to attend and winch the pair to safety on Sunday morning."
This took place about 9.30am, with both men being checked over by paramedics but not requiring treatment.
In other news, police are appealing for public help to locate a man last seen in Culcairn on Wednesday, February 28, and makeshift tyre spikes have damaged at least one car in North Albury.
