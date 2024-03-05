The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
More than 120 Border jobs to be lost as major employer flags closure date

March 5 2024 - 12:56pm
Seeley International group managing director Jon Seeley in his company's Wodonga warehouse with gas heating units on the surrounding shelves. Picture by James Wiltshire
More than 120 Border jobs will be gone by Christmas next year after Seeley International announced it would close down its operations in Albury-Wodonga.

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

