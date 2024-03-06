DARK DAY: The sad reality of finding another job or moving 860km to Adelaide

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 will go down as a sad day for the Albury-Wodonga region.
That 125 Border jobs will be lost from December next year is a devastating development, whichever way you look at it.
Heartbreaking for our people and a hammer blow for our economy.
Seeley International group managing director Jon Seeley said the Victorian government's decision to ban gas for new homes was a major factor in the "difficult but necessary decision".
Liberal MPs Bill Tilley and Justin Clancy joined Mr Seeley in condemning the Labor policies which led to Tuesday's announcement.
Mr Clancy said it was a "potent reminder of how poorly developed policies around energy and manufacturing, driven by rigid adherence to anti-business ideologies, render this nation less competitive and less able to build our future" while Mr Tilley said the decision was a "real consequence of (Labor's) ideology and actions".
Liberals having a crack at Labor is nothing new and hardly a surprise, but whichever side of the fence you sit on politically, the fact of the matter is that 125 Border jobs will soon evaporate.
In July last year, Victorian Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio told us the decision to ban new homes from being connected to gas would help slash energy bills and reduce household emissions.
Right now, those 125 people are having to weigh up what they'll do to pay their energy bill at all, by finding another job on the Border or moving 860km to Adelaide.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.