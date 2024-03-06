New Bandits are a long way from home but settling into life on the Border

They may be miles away from home, but these two new Bandits are excited to call the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre their residence this season.
US born Shawn Montague and New Zealand raised Awatea Leach have now spent the last two weeks on the border as they gear up for the NBL1 East season.
Originally from Rotorua, Leach recalls having visited the Border on three occasions for the Country Cup and Jamboree competitions as a youngster.
"It's a bit of a memory to come back here and reignite the flame," she said.
The soon to be 25-year-old has since gone on to play college basketball in the US at Collin College in Texas and has also taken to the court in the Queensland State League for Gladstone Power.
The talented guard admits the lure of lining-up alongside Lauren Jackson was an offer too good to refuse this season.
"It's something people only dream of and I'm definitely feeling honoured just to be able to learn from her," Leach said.
"She's really one of those players that just knows everything and I feel like I can learn a lot from her just by watching her play.
"When I heard about the opportunity to play, obviously I jumped."
Leach is hoping to leave her own mark on the club this season.
"I'm ready to get out there and do my best. That's all I can ask for, just to play my heart out," she said.
"If we win, then amazing, and if we don't, I'm going take everything as a learning experience."
It's also a tree change for 26-year-old import Montague, who grew up in Yorktown Heights, New York.
"Where I'm from is pretty easy going just like this, maybe a little busier, but definitely not being around the city and that close is a change, but I'm enjoying it," he said.
However, the guard is no stranger to the NBL1 competition, having represented Hills Hornets in the East fixture last season.
"It's going to be fun (playing against them now) and there's no animosity," he said.
"They're still my buddies over there, so it's going to be good to see them and hopefully I can win and have a bit of banter after that."
Montague has also played in Malta and Luxembourg and is looking forward to his next chapter with the Bandits.
"I couldn't be surrounded by a better group of guys," he said.
"They're very welcoming and believe in me and my abilities, and off the court they're just great guys to be around.
"I'm very excited to get started."
The Bandits will get their NBL1 East campaigns under way on April 6.
