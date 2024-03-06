'When mummy is in pain, that's not fun': Hub to help support mothers-to-be

A wellness hub equipped with remedial massage, postpartum support, birth education and infant and toddler first aid classes is coming to Baranduda.
Saada Remedial Therapies owner Charlotte Abiel is transforming a space above Roxy's Cafe for women and families in the region.
To open on March 18, the business - which will also undergo a name change - "will be the place for people to come, learn and be supported".
The mother-of-five said there were limited services for a collaborative space so she jumped at the opportunity when "it landed in my lap".
"I'm wanting Saada Remedial to be a part of a village for mums," she said.
"I've got a number of different experienced therapists who will come and offer a place of community for women.
"I've found from my own experience, but also speaking to a lot of women, that not everyone has that support.
"It can be quite overwhelming and makes motherhood hard, especially if you're trying to manoeuvre because of fatigue or pain.
"When mummy is in pain, that's not fun.
"I wanted to take remedial therapy and channel it into a postpartum model of care for women, and I've almost refined my own craft in that respect."
Mrs Abiel said she wanted to be inclusive of mums, whatever that looked like for the individual.
"I may have a mum that's had a natural birth, I may have a mum that's had a c-section, I may have a mum that struggles with hip instability," she said.
Mrs Abiel said it was important that women had a space offering whatever they needed without having to travel.
"I'm wanting to take the fear out of birth and pregnancy and open women up to different ways of looking after their body," she said.
"I think bringing all those particular types of education together in the one space will be really beneficial for families."
Mrs Abiel said it helped that she had a network of like-minded women around her, and "it's not just mother focused, it's very much a family situation - dads are welcome too".
The clinic will focus on ages 16 and above.
"I want Saada to be at the forefront of women's and families' minds when they're trying to have a baby or trying to get pregnant and in the thick of motherhood," she said.
"I would love it to be viewed as a wellness hub, so people would be able to come in and access a variety of different modalities of care.
"But you don't have to be a mother to get help, we want to also teach young girls about their menstrual cycles too."
Mrs Abiel said she hoped that by people having access to care when they needed it, this would allow parents to not feel so alone on the parenting journey.
"It's a very personal thing for me; I wish I had the support through my pregnancies, through my birth, through my parenthood journey," she said.
"To open up this space is quite emotional because it's a big deal for our family.
"But I'm very excited."
