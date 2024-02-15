Town's growth now plus a promising future excites land developers

Baranduda is buzzing with growth and excitement thanks to a surge in new housing and work on various other construction projects.
That's the view of Nordcon Land marketing manager Lauren Pietila and engineering manager Steve Martin, who say the area quite clearly has enormous potential.
"It's not just about housing, it's about creating a community," Ms Pietila said.
"Baranduda is a really proactive community.
"We have listened to what the community wants and that's been exciting for us."
Ms Pietila said with the new Roxy's Cafe - as well as Saada Remedial Therapies - about to open and a service station having been approved, the suburb "has some great things coming in the next couple of stages".
"We feel Baranduda needs this," she said.
"The community is growing and there are plenty of young families around; we know residents want accessibility and not having to travel."
"We're increasingly trying to work with our local builders to do these sort of integrated developments where it requires a high degree of the buildings relating to the open space, relating to the infrastructure - and Roxy's Cafe is a prime example of what can be done," he said.
"It's not just about making money, it's driving past and being proud of what you've done.
"We're really fortunate with some great local builders that are keen to support that."
Ms Pietila said it was also about being mindful of what people used every day.
"We have plenty of long-term plans," she said.
"But we are looking at the things that we require now (and) we've already addressed some of those things."
"We're very proud and love supporting others," she said.
"There's always going to be people who are resistant to change, but I think change is good. Change is what helps us grow and create more opportunities.
"A lot of people didn't want the IGA here, but now people couldn't imagine Baranduda without it.
"We think it's a desirable place to live and it's only going to grow and get better and better."
