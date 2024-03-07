Let's get down to business: Border women celebrating year of achievements

As a single mum for eight years, businesswoman Ami Assigal understands the struggle of having a lot on your plate.
On this coming International Women's Day, she is reflecting on her journey and determination as an entrepreneur.
"My drive was to show my girls how important it was to follow your dreams and be empowered to take the next step," she said.
"And you can also be a single mum and still follow your dreams and run a great business and try and juggle all the logistics of children."
Ms Assigal is the keynote speaker at the Business Women Albury Wodonga's International Women's Day event.
The event will be held at the Commercial Club in Albury on Friday, March 8.
Originally from Albury, the founder and director of Innovate Health Group, believes that women are becoming more equal in the workplace, but there is still work to be done.
When she was younger, she often found she was the only female in board meetings and was talked over and not listened to.
Now, the 40 under 40 entrepreneur is met with surprised looks.
"It's quite interesting now when they see you again and they say, 'oh, wow, this is what you've achieved'," she said.
"So the credit is not there and it's almost like it has to be earned rather than the respect given straight away. I think there has been a shift, especially in the industry, a shift in the way they see women.
"But we have still got a long way to go in terms of empowering as much as men get empowered to do the things they do."
The event's theme this year is 'invest in women'.
Ms Assigal is looking forward to meeting and celebrating the successes of local women on the night.
She will be talking about imposter syndrome and her advice tackling setbacks as an entrepreneur.
"[I am looking forward to] listening to what they've achieved in the last twelve months," she said.
"Talking to them about their plans and adding some, I guess, tips, strategies and advice where I can to assist them in the next step in business, or whether it is the first step that they're looking at taking."
Kiah Beaumont, committee member and event lead says the night will have local "powerhouse women."
"We're going to have a celebration of the local women of Albury-Wodonga and the amazing things that they've been accomplishing, particularly over the last year," she said.
Mayor Kylie King will be the MC for the night and six HSC students will also be showcased the opportunities for careers locally.
Three business grant recipients will be announced, with the money being funded by the committee and from sponsorship.
"The grant is about our organisation having the opportunity to invest back into the local community, encouraging local female business owners and leaders to be able to continue to develop their businesses, to grow from strength to strength," Ms Beaumont said.
"So we've seen a variety of applicants this year, and our finalists are in all different industries, from hospitality to manufacturing, healthcare, and all sorts of different options. So we see it as our ability to be able to partner with local businesses."
Red Elk Beverage Co, Dash Espresso & Cakes, Sacred Women's Retreats, Olive Health Foods, Sol Padel and Nurture Midwifery Care are the six finalists who are up for one of the grants.
For Ms Beaumont, International Women's Day means a lot to her due to the industry she works in.
"I work in construction management which is roughly five to 10 per cent female representation," she said.
"So for me personally, it's about recognising not only the women that are in our local community, but also the women who are minorities in their field and are still leading."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.