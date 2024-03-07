The Border Mail
THEN AND NOW: Hume part of five explorations as well as famed 1824 trek

By Peter Harper, Albury and District Historical Society
March 7 2024 - 1:00pm
Well known for his 1824 expedition, Hamilton Hume later served as a magistrate in Yass until his death in April 1873. Picture supplied
In November this year, it will be 200 years since the Hume and Hovell expedition arrived at what we now know as Albury. To acknowledge the bicentenary, the Albury and District Historical Society will be providing articles for publication in The Border Mail each month until November.

