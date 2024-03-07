THEN AND NOW: Hume part of five explorations as well as famed 1824 trek

Hume became well known for the 1824 expedition and his opinions about the southern lands were popular. He found an inland route to Port Phillip, where a settlement was later established by his schoolboy friend, John Batman. Batman, then living in Tasmania, was encouraged by Hume in a letter describing the magnificent Duke of York Downs of Port Phillip. This settlement of 1834 became the future city of Melbourne. Hume's legacy is acknowledged by his name being attached to many community and government structures, such as the Hume Highway and Hume Dam. Nationally Hume and Hovell were also commemorated with photos on the 1953-66 one-pound banknote and on the 18-cent postage stamp of 1976.

