Border marketing wiz plans "big twist" in dance for cancer charity

Like so many people across the Border and North East, Kirsten Sargeant has had a connection to cancer.
However, she's been lucky enough to say her experience has had more positive outcomes than most.
The director of Albury agency Frankk Marketing has seen grandparents on both sides of her family enter remission thanks to treatment and research of the disease.
Making sure that continues was all the motivation she needed to get out of her comfort zone and hit the dance floor for Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer.
"The care they received inspired me to get involved in fundraising efforts, knowing every contribution helps sustain treatment progresses," Ms Sargeant said.
"I've been fortunate to witness two cancer success stories in my family. Through treatment and research, they overcame the disease."
Stars of the Border challenges Albury-Wodonga identities and community leaders to learn a dance routine and perform it live in front of an audience of more than 500 people, all while raising funds to support people affected by cancer.
The gala night will be held at the Albury Entertainment Centre on May 10.
Ms Sargeant has teamed up with Border dance teacher Megan Barry and will learn a commercial urban number, which she described as "anything and everything".
However, she revealed it won't be her first stage experience, having starred in a musical last year "by accident" at Chiltern.
"No one wants the slow, serious dances at these events, you want the crowd laughing and involved," she said.
"We've kind of pre-planned our dance and it's going to have a very big twist in it.
"I'm not going to be the best dancer, but hopefully I'll be a crowd favourite."
Ms Sargeant set a fundraising goal of $5000, which she can proudly say she has eclipsed two months out from the dance, but is hoping to lift that to $7500.
She has planned Frankks Fluro Fundraiser at Downtown Pizzeria on Friday, March 15, from 6.30pm, which she promised will be a fun night with live music, auctions, food, and plenty of lucky door prizes.
Ms Sargeant will have a cocktail in her name, Sarge's Mojito, with $5 from each purchase going towards her fundraising.
"I'm actually allergic to vodka, so I won't be able to have any," she laughed.
She said she was grateful to everyone who had supported her fundraising so far, especially given the financial pressures on businesses.
"I definitely recognise the strain that businesses are under, but the fact they can still be so generous is unreal," she said.
Community fundraising co-ordinator at Cancer Council in Wagga Brianna Brown said she was excited to see what Ms Sargeant and the other 10 stars in this year's line-up had in store.
The 2024 edition marks the 10th year of the event.
"During this time, the community has raised more than $1 million for local Cancer Council initiatives," she said.
"Funds raised help support Cancer Council's life-saving cancer research, prevention, advocacy and local support programs like Transport to Treatment for people affected by cancer."
To support Ms Sargeant's efforts, visit stars.cancercouncil.com.au and follow the links to the Stars of the Border page, while tickets to Frankk's Fluro Fundraiser are available through Humanitix.
