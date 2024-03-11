'You will be caught': Police highway operation nabs 334 speedsters

The NSW side of a cross-border police road blitz caught more than 300 speeding drivers in four days.
Operation Furious took place on the Hume Highway between Tuesday and Friday, March 5 to 8, in conjunction with Victoria Police's Operation Hamilton.
More than 140 NSW and Victorian officers were deployed, with the northern campaign covering an 840 kilometre stretch of the Hume Highway from Albury to Summer Hill in Sydney.
NSW Police issued 498 traffic infringement notices in total, including 334 for speeding offences.
Twelve drivers - four of them provisional licence holders - were detected travelling more than 45kmh over the speed limit.
THWP South-West Acting Commander Josh Dixon said while the operation was a success, some drivers were still doing the wrong thing.
"It's disappointing that some are still choosing to risk not only their lives, but the lives of others, by being reckless on our roads and speeding or driving under the influence," Acting Commander Dixon said.
"This operation is proof police in NSW and Victoria won't tolerate that behaviour, and if you chose to do the wrong thing, you will be caught".
