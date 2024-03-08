The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'No excuses are valid': Dozens of drivers picked up in freeway road blitz

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
March 8 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The random breath testing operation along the Lincoln Causeway, Wodonga, on Friday, March 8, is part of Victoria Police's long weekend road blitz, Operation Arid. Picture by Mark Jesser
The random breath testing operation along the Lincoln Causeway, Wodonga, on Friday, March 8, is part of Victoria Police's long weekend road blitz, Operation Arid. Picture by Mark Jesser

North East police detected at least 32 offences in a four-day road blitz on the Hume Freeway ahead of another safety campaign for the Labour Day long weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.