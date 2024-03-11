It's a move that will have major ramifications on how far they go

"We've recruited really well with the likes of Xavier Allison and Kieran Parnell, who play very similar to me, Lockey McCartney is going to be playing on a back flank as well, and with the way our game plan will be structured, we have a lot of emphasis on winning the footy in the contest and being able to own that ground as we enter forward and playing behind the footy, you don't give ourselves the best chance to do that early on," he said.