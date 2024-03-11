It's a move that will have major ramifications on how far they go

Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray is moving to the midfield in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
It will be the first time Murray has played permanent on-ball since finishing third in the 2015 Morris Medal as a teenager at Wodonga Raiders.
In the last two seasons, Murray has had more than 1000 disposals, playing largely off half-back.
In 2023, he bolted in the most possessions with 609, averaging 36 per game. Wangaratta's Daniel Sharrock was next on 519.
"I see myself playing around the mid, in front of the footy a lot more, so my ability to go forward and impact more is something we'll look for as well," he suggested.
The former Collingwood defender is one of the league's best players, claiming his club best and fairest last season.
But while he's been consistently in the top 10 in a number of statistical categories over the last two years, including kicks (500 in 2023, North Albury's Tim Broomhead was next on 323), he hasn't featured for inside 50s and score involvements, purely because he's been in the back half of the field.
There's a belief if Rovers are to challenge the powerhouses, like Yarrawonga, they need Murray bursting out of the midfield and finding a target with his left foot.
"We've recruited really well with the likes of Xavier Allison and Kieran Parnell, who play very similar to me, Lockey McCartney is going to be playing on a back flank as well, and with the way our game plan will be structured, we have a lot of emphasis on winning the footy in the contest and being able to own that ground as we enter forward and playing behind the footy, you don't give ourselves the best chance to do that early on," he said.
"I've had one of my strongest pre-seasons in six or seven years , it's a new challenge and when I did go into the midfield last year at times, it felt really good."
Rovers have been one of the most exciting teams to watch and the prospect of Murray racking up touches and finding a leading Alex Marklew with a bullet pass will only add to their 'watchability' factor.
The Hawks will face Goulburn Valley outfit Mansfield in their third practice match on Saturday.
