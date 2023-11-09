Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray has snared his first best and fairest in nine years.
Murray claimed The Bob Rose Medal from younger brother Toby.
"It always feels a little weird when you're the coach (winning an award), the club and I take the approach on game day I go out there and play footy, it's probably the strongest asset I bring to the club," he explained.
"We have great off-field support which allows me to do that on game day, probably played one of my most consistent years, through that off-field support."
Murray led the league in disposals and kicks.
He had 609 touches, averaging an incredible 36 per game.
And of those disposals, 500 were kicks, with 323 the league's next highest.
"I wanted to have a really strong year and I wanted to lead from the front," Murray offered.
"I take great pride in being alongside a lot of those great players at the club and it's nice to be recognised for the hard work I put in.
"I'm now 26 so my best footy is in front of me."
Murray won Henty's best and fairest in 2014, only turning 17 in September, while he finished runner-up the following year to Todd Grayson at Wodonga Raiders.
In other senior awards, Dylan Wilson claimed the Peter McGuire Memorial Shield.
Wilson became the Hawks' 87th member of the 100-game club in the elimination final against Wodonga.
A tackling machine, Wilson clocked up 14 in one game against Lavington.
Small defender Will Nolan won the Brotherhood Award, while Justin Lewis took out the Rising Star award.
In the reserves, Noan Amery won the best and fairest from joint runners-up Connor Shanley and Connor Crimmins.
In the under 18s, Judd Schubert captured the Con O'Callaghan Shield, while Ned Turner was runner-up.
