Recruits, retirees and red-hot action: O&M clubs ramp up for regular season

It's the time of year where hope springs eternal.
Practice matches mean the pre-season slog is almost over and round one is just around the corner.
Albury Tigers, Wangaratta Rovers and Wodonga Bulldogs are three clubs who'll be hoping to feature at the pointy end of the season.
The Tigers and Hawks will likely be fighting against each other for a spot in the top three and they got an early look at each other at Wodonga Senior Secondary College.
It was former Carlton player Lochie O'Brien's first game for the Hawks.
Interestingly, retired Albury co-coach Shaun Daly played although it's not expected he will return to the field for the Tigers this season.
Wodonga's new coach Jack O'Sullivan showed why he's a two-time Morrison medallist in the Goulburn Valley with an electric performance against Wagga Tigers in an Ovens and Murray Football League practice match on Saturday.
Noah Spiteri and Jett Cassidy kicked three goals apiece, while Josh and Jack Mathey both kicked two for the Bulldogs.
