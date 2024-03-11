Trust in this charity to lift Cancer Centre donations to a mighty $1.72m

A record amount has been spent on new cancer facilities, services and research at Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre after the Trust Fund topped $1.72 million last year.
During the 2022-2023 financial year, fundraising and donations made to the charity rose more than $640,000 on the previous 12 months.
This meant the Trust Fund could make a record investment throughout the year, particularly in its key areas of new equipment ($608,000), the Wellness Centre ($300,000), research ($120,000) and staff education and training ($85,000).
Another $55,000 was provided in small grants to improve the region's cancer services.
Trust Fund chairwoman Michelle Hensel said she was "extremely proud" of what the Trust Fund had achieved with incredible support from the community.
"Every year I stand here truly amazed at what our generous community and outstanding Trust Fund team has been able to achieve," she said.
"What an outstanding achievement to raise over $1.7 million in difficult times to help community members impacted by cancer.
"We were able to achieve this with a tremendous amount of community support from our generous local businesses and individual donors, plus our many sporting and community groups."
The record year follows a bequest of a home left by Yarrawonga resident, John Allan, resulting in a donation of a little more than $450,000.
A successful fundraiser, Sunshine Walk, in November 2022 raised $263,731, and the community-led Sunshine Ride in March 2023 generated more than $113,000.
It also secured commitments from major donors, the Albury SS&A Club of $60,000 a year, and the Phegan family of $50,000 a year, to a new project to help families of children diagnosed with cancer.
A new position of paediatric cancer care co-ordinator at Albury Wodonga Health aims to co-ordinate care close to home where possible for young cancer patients and their families.
