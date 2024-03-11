The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Trust in this charity to lift Cancer Centre donations to a mighty $1.72m

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
March 11 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Phegan, Jo Owen and SS&A Club Albury chief executive Gerard Darmody share a goal to make life easier for families of children with cancer. Mrs Owen is the Border's first paediatric cancer care co-ordinator, a position funded through donations from the Phegans and SS&A. Picture by James Wiltshire
Danny Phegan, Jo Owen and SS&A Club Albury chief executive Gerard Darmody share a goal to make life easier for families of children with cancer. Mrs Owen is the Border's first paediatric cancer care co-ordinator, a position funded through donations from the Phegans and SS&A. Picture by James Wiltshire

A record amount has been spent on new cancer facilities, services and research at Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre after the Trust Fund topped $1.72 million last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.