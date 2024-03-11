Giving up on favourite lotto numbers proves a $600,000 winner for NE couple

A change has proven far better than a rest for a Wangaratta couple who won more than $600,000 at TattsLotto on Saturday, March 9.
The North East pair had altered favourite numbers used for years, taking home $623,926.77 as one of the eight division one winning entries.
The husband was watching television on Saturday night when the draw results came on the screen.
"I thought to myself, 'We've got those six numbers!'," he told The Lott.
"I was playing the same set of numbers for 18 years, but I decided to change them up last year when there was a $100 million Powerball draw.
"These numbers consist of birth dates - those of our parents and sons.
"There was a lot of adrenaline when we realised we had won $620,000!
"We didn't really have a chance to celebrate but we already had a few drinks on Saturday night - perfect timing!
"We've been looking at buying a new home and this will come in very handy."
His winning marked System 7 entry was bought at Wangaratta Lotto Card and Tobacconist on Reid Street.
Wangaratta Lotto owners Damian and Sara D'Agostino congratulated the couple, adding it was amazing to have sold another division one winning entry.
"This brings our division one tally to 36 entries sold since 1982! It's so wonderful knowing that we've helped many families over the years with division one winning entries," they said.
The same business also sold the ticket that won a Wangaratta grandfather $1.7 million in November.
Other recent North East TattsLotto wins include a $2.5 million prize for a Yarrawonga woman in October.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.