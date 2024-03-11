The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cop commended for finding dead bub says not guilty to car-fire fraud claim

By Albury Court
March 12 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cop commended for finding dead bub says not guilty to car-fire fraud claim
Cop commended for finding dead bub says not guilty to car-fire fraud claim

A former Albury-region policeman will fight allegations he set a car on fire for an insurance claim and that he was separately found in possession of bestiality videos.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.