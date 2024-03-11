Cop commended for finding dead bub says not guilty to car-fire fraud claim

A former Albury-region policeman will fight allegations he set a car on fire for an insurance claim and that he was separately found in possession of bestiality videos.
Kritan Vimal Vikash Kutti, a decorated officer, has appeared in Albury Local Court for a first mention of the charges.
Kutti was commended at a police awards ceremony in Albury in early May, 2023, for the initiative he demonstrated in locating a dead baby in the freezer of a Corowa home in early 2022.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told on Monday, March 11, that the three charges related to the car fire at Oaklands would be dealt with summarily in the Local Court.
However, the bestiality-related charge was likely to proceed on indictment to the District Court.
Kutti, 34, of Nicholson Parade in the far south-western Sydney suburb of Spring Farm, made no comment during his brief appearance.
Dressed in casual long pants and a polo top, the strongly built accused sat in the back of the court, rather than in the seat reserved for those who - like he - have legal representation.
Kutti pleaded not guilty to dishonestly, for gain, damage property by fire or explosion, dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception or cause disadvantage by deception, do act with intent to pervert the course of justice and possess bestiality material.
The first three charges were further adjourned to April 23, while the possess bestiality material charge will return to the same court on May 7.
It has been alleged that Kutti set fire to a 2011 Mazda 3 at Oaklands on April 27, 2023, between 4.15am and 4.45am.
He is then accused of making a false insurance claim for that car for $17,650, again at Oaklands, between April 30 and June 19, 2023.
The third summary-offence charge alleges that Kutti made a false car theft report to police so was "intending to pervert the course of justice" at Oaklands on April 27, 2023, between 8.30am and 12pm.
Kutti's charging followed the launch of a police strike force after two vehicles were suspiciously destroyed by fire in the Albury region.
The constable ultimately was charged over just the one car. He was arrested in Sydney on Monday, January 22.
The remaining charge alleges that Kutti had 16 videos "defined as bestiality" in his possession at Campsie in inner south-western Sydney on June 28, 2023.
