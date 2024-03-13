'I just love learning about it': Emma explores feminism and earns top marks

Researching feminism has helped a Border graduate reach the top levels of her state for an HSC subject.
Emma Ferguson has placed equal third in NSW for HSC Society and Culture, receiving her medal from Education Minister Prue Car at the State Library of New South Wales on Friday, March 8.
The Trinity Anglican College, Thurgoona, graduate was also awarded a high distinction for her personal interest project.
The 18-year-old was one of 12 people in the state to receive full marks for her project, Reviving the Radical Flame: Making the Personal Political Again in Feminist Praxis.
"I always knew I wanted to do a topic in some kind of feminist area," she said.
"And then I realised I was kind of just looking into mainstream feminism because I think that's something that's very popular at the moment, and in general, it's growing and the general public are consuming that a lot."
Miss Ferguson researched how feminism has progressed over time, from radical feminism and protesting, to more individualised empowerment.
"It's just interesting to see how it's changed and the consequences that has on the rest of the movement," she said.
"And I wanted to research that topic because it was something at first I wasn't too sure about. I didn't know everything going into this.
"I had to do research, and it was just something I found really interesting because there were a lot of layers to it and some really good points on both sides."
Her interest in the subject stems from an early age.
"Since I've probably been like 12 or 13 I've just been really into feminism," she said.
"I just love learning about it and educating myself and educating others.
"I get, in a way, I kind of get annoying at school. I'll go on about it too much, probably, but I just always find it really interesting."
Miss Ferguson spent six to nine months on what she describes as a "huge essay" conducting interviews, focus groups and questionnaires.
The project was worth 40 per cent of her Society and Culture mark, a subject she chose for her HSC because it allowed for more flexibility.
"The content that you learn is a lot more practical in a way that you're learning about real life issues or matters," she said.
Miss Ferguson flew to Sydney with her mother to receive the award, an occasion she will remember for a long time to come.
"The event was really lovely, everyone was so nice," she said.
"And the Society and Culture Association actually had funded my travels to get there because it was hard to get time off work and having to travel to Sydney."
