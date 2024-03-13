WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Police release photos, details of wanted people

Photographs and details of three people sought by Albury police have been released on Wednesday, March 13.
Murray River Police District officers said Justin Groch, 36, was wanted on an outstanding warrant and was known to frequent the greater Albury area.
Another Albury area resident Jake Pascoe Sullivan, 19, is also on the list over an outstanding warrant.
Dane Morgan, 39, is familiar with Bellbridge (Victoria) and western Sydney as well as greater Albury.
Like the other two men, he has an outstanding warrant.
Anyone with information about the trio is asked to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. All information can be provided anonymously.
In other news, a "possible electrical fault" caused a fire in a central Albury service station on Wednesday morning, March 13.
Victoria Police also appealed again for information into a 2017 shooting of a cyclist at Everton.
