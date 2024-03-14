Ovens and Murray League locks in 2024 representative netball coaches

Reigning Netball Victoria Coach of the Year Noel Halton will make his debut as the Ovens and Murray League's open representative netball coach this season.
Wodonga Raiders' Shaylah House has also been unveiled as the under-15s interleague coach, while her mum Jodie remains at the helm of the under-17s.
This season will mark the first time the league has had an under-15 representative side following the grade's introduction into the competition last year.
All three teams will take on the Goulburn Valley League on Saturday, May 25 at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve.
Halton, who has previously coached Wangaratta Rovers' A-grade side, is currently assisting Corowa-Rutherglen coach Sophie Hanrahan in a non-official capacity while also juggling Victorian Netball League coaching commitments with City West Falcons.
He said it was a privilege to be selected for the representative role.
"It's an exciting challenge and it's a real honour," Halton said.
"It's really exciting at the moment, we have a good blend of mature players and young guns coming through the ranks."
Shaylah is also a former Netball Victoria Coach of the Year recipient after receiving the honour in 2021.
She also added premiership coach to her credentials after leading Raiders' under-17s to a flag last season.
Ovens and Murray netball director Tamara Mathews praised the newly appointed coaches, which added to Jodie's recent appointment.
"The OMFNL are incredibly lucky to have coaches of the calibre of Noel and Shaylah in our league," Mathews said.
"They have both received awards of significance in recent years from Netball Victoria for their coaching achievements.
"We are excited to have them as part of the representative coaching team and look forward to having them lead our open and 15-under players who will benefit immensely from playing under them."
The 17-under squad will face qualifying the same weekend for a chance to progress to the State Association Championships in June, while both the O and M and GVL open sides will advance as the only two North East Victoria nominations.
