Celebrating 100 years of the 'underdog': Border car show revs into action

Border car enthusiasts will travel back in time this weekend, celebrating a century of a much-loved vehicle.
Chryslers on the Murray is back for its 31st year from Friday, March 15, to Sunday, March 17, at Gateway Lakes in Wodonga.
Event organiser Rod Taylor of Albury-Wodonga Chrysler Club, is looking forward to celebrating the car through the ages.
"This year we are celebrating 100 years of Chrysler, and we're hoping to have a display of cars from 1924 all the way through to present day," he said.
"It should be a fairly impressive line-up."
More than 850 Chryslers will be making their way to the Border from across Australia, coming close to last year's record of 960.
Twenty per cent of the Chryslers taking part have never been at the event before.
Mr Taylor has been with the car club since its establishment.
"There was a group of about half a dozen Chrysler enthusiasts that all got together and started the Albury-Wodonga Chrysler Club," he said.
"And after a couple of years, we decided to have a little car show. And it was only 60 the first year, and it's sort of taken on and grown ever since.
"We had no idea back then, of course."
In a time where Ford and Holden were bigger and more popular, Mr Taylor looked the other way for a well-made car.
"Chrysler was always the underdog," he said.
The size of Albury-Wodonga Chrysler Club is not to be underestimated, as the event is the biggest annual Chrysler show in the southern hemisphere.
"We are the smallest Chrysler club in Australia, but our members are just awesome and we put on the biggest show by a long way," said Mr Taylor.
"It's just a great little club with a lot of great, hardworking people."
The event hosts a range of activities, with a Chrysler reveal on Friday evening showcasing cars with brand new restorations. Saturday will have a swap-meet, judging of cars and photo-shoot.
Sunday is set to be the biggest attraction of the weekend, with the show and shine taking place.
At the end of the event, Mr Taylor said $14,000 will be donated to three local fire brigades.
"We couldn't run the show without them, they do all the marshalling and all the line marking and that," he said.
"It works out well for both teams, both sides."
Six thousand people are expected to attend the event across the weekend and there are 1000 entrants and swap vendors.
Ticket entry is $10 for adults and free for children under 16.
