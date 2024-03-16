Wodonga Show gathers steam after getting off to a slow start

Thousands passed through the gate to see the Wodonga Show return to the city after a four-year lull since COVID restrictions stymied it.
The event got off to a slow start, but crowd numbers had picked up by mid afternoon with one volunteer speculating "word had gotten around".
The return of the event on Saturday, March 16, thrilled young and old and packed a surprise for Wodonga Show Society stalwart Len Hogan who had no idea the showground was going to be named after him.
Mr Hogan, 84, who retired as president of the society in 2020, said he was delighted to "get the recognition".
"I think they might have moved a motion to do this when I was president but I thought it would have been forgotten about," Mr Hogan said.
"The next time my name's on a sign will probably be on my grave," he said with a laugh, standing next to the Len Hogan Showground Complex sign unveiled on Saturday morning.
"At least in 20 years or so, somebody will say, well who was that old bugger?"
Mr Hogan said he noticed the crowd had thinned since the show's heyday decades ago, but maintains the event is as crucial as it ever was in bringing rural communities together.
"I think it's good to have it back, it's not as big as it used to be, but I suppose after four years you can imagine people getting out of the habit of coming here," he said.
"Country shows are still very important, probably more so more so in smaller rural areas where people can come and see what's displayed.
"It's not like it used to be where the farmers all came in and basically propped up the show.
"Women had to show who done the best preserves and knitting, and the men used to skite about their horses and their cattle, but that's all changed."
In January, the latest Wodonga Show Society president, Andrew Rich, said the show this year was returning to its traditional agricultural roots with the society working closely with the Country Women's Association.
Wodonga mother Jacinta Steel who lives in the city said she was happy with the nod to farm life as she brought her two-year-old daughter Averley along to have her first horse ride.
"We just thought it was a nice day to come out and spend some family time to see what the show had to offer and the kids have had a blast going on the jumping castles and especially on the horse rides," Ms Steel said.
"I absolutely love the return to the roots, I grew up on a farm and rode horses so to be able to give my kids the opportunity to ride one is fantastic and they love it."
Bandiana mum, Aimee Hales said her son Isaac found a passion for horses at last weekend's Mighty Mitta Muster and was keen to get back in the saddle.
"He loves it, and it's great to see this show happening again," Ms Hales said. "I don't think it was advertised much, quite a few people might not have known it was on."
