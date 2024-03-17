Egg hunt brings 'lots of chocolate over lots of faces, lots of happy kids'

Kids galore and more hidey-holes for eggs helped an Easter-themed morning become a success that will return next year.
The Border Easter Egg Hunt at Albury Botanic Gardens on Saturday, March 16, attracted more than 500 children plus their parents and carers.
Live music, face painting, balloon artists, a jumping castle and appearances by the Easter Bunny added to the morning, with the two hunts divided into children aged under and over six years.
Organised for the first time by Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare, the day raised about $11,000 for the Border charity.
FoodShare chief executive Katrina Pawley said hiding eggs in the children's garden enhanced the hunt.
"It was really nice in there because the kids can explore a little bit more," she said.
"There's lots of little bridges and lots of little hidey-holes.
"And then all the kids got their chocolate, lots of chocolate over lots of faces, lots of happy kids."
The money raised will help the charity support those struggling with cost of living pressures as "more and more people are having to reach out" for assistance.
Ms Pawley said FoodShare appreciated being able to deliver such an event.
"It was really fresh and it was interesting for us to try something new and be more involved in giving something for the community whilst trying to raise awareness and support for FoodShare," she said.
"Thank you to the previous committee for giving us the opportunity to carry on this event."
Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare plans to hold the Border Easter Egg Hunt again in 2025.
