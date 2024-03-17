Cam Ellis-Yolmen shines in a 'praccie' game, imagine when it gets serious

Ovens and Murray Football League grand finalists Albury toppled Goulburn Valley premiers Echuca on Saturday.
While it's impossible to realistically argue which club is stronger in a practice match, the Tigers' 40-point win only reinforces they'll be top three contenders again.
Morris medallist Elliott Powell and ruckman Isaac Muller were superb against the visitors, while Jay Hillary was also strong.
The Tigers didn't suffer any injuries, so they should be close to full strength for the first competition match against Corowa-Rutherglen on Easter Saturday.
Meanwhile, Wodonga Raiders' gun Cam Ellis-Yolmen proved the difference in the club's away 10.11 (71) to 7.8 (50) over GV club Benalla.
"Cam changed it from the middle, he flicked the switch in the third quarter," coach Marc Almond said.
The rugged midfielder was joined in the best by forward Nick Bracher and Brad St John.
Max Glass injured his ankle, but Almond is confident he will be available for the Good Friday clash against Lavington.
And the Panthers warmed up for that game with an impressive home display against Myrtleford.
The youthful outfit won by around 70 points.
The Saints were best served by recruit Diesel Batey, best and fairest runner-up Mitch Dalbosco and Will McKerral.
Myrtleford didn't suffer any injuries, ahead of its Easter Sunday game against North Albury.
North toppled East Wagga Kooringal by around 80 points.
Jack Penny, Nathan Dennis and Jack Reynolds featured and, most importantly, the Hoppers escaped injury-free.
And Wangaratta Rovers defeated Mansfield by 10 goals with Justin Lewis, Tom Boyd and Lockey McCartney in fine form.
Meantime, Rovers' recruit Kieran Parnell played in St Mary's 13-point Northern Territory Football League grand final win over Nightcliff on Saturday night, with the latter's Brodie Filo in the Tigers' outfit.
Filo and Parnell will be team-mates at Rovers.
Filo finished third in the NTFL's Nichols Medal last week.
