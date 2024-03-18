Fashion and fun: It's a photo finish as we go through the Gold Cup archives

It's Albury-Wodonga's biggest social event and, of course, with social events, come photos.
We've gone back through the archives to dig up photos from the Albury Gold Cup over the years.
More than 10,000 people are expected through the gates on Friday for the $200,000 Listed Albury Gold Cup, (2000m) and there is sure to be a few repeat customers from the gallery below.
Can you spot a familiar face?
Albury Racing Club chief executive Steve Hetherton said tickets sales and marquee bookings were similar to last year when the club attracted a crowd of 11,000 for the day.
"Preparations are in full swing," Hetherton said.
"Daniel Markham and Casey Arendarcikas have the track looking amazing.
"Across the board we are very pleased with the progression of our preparations and we are ready for the biggest social event of the year."
For the third year in a row both the first and second placegetters of the Albury Gold Cup will be eligible to contest the $3 million Big Dance at Royal Randwick on Melbourne Cup day.
Weights for the Albury Gold Cup will be released on Tuesday with the final field to be declared on Wednesday with the barrier draw held to be held at the Commercial Club.
