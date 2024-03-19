Duo's new venture aims to ease burden resting on shoulders of volunteers

After seeing a need to assist busy club volunteers, two border footballers have created a business to help take the pressure off.
Yackandandah Football Netball Club's John Walker and David Price's new venture, Clubland Services, aims to assist sporting clubs with a streamlined portal for memberships, events, merchandise and facility hire.
"Being involved with clubs for as long as we have been, 20 plus years each, we saw how much burden was resting on the shoulders of volunteers each and every year," Walker said.
"It was getting harder and harder to attract more volunteers, but it was also getting harder to retain volunteers.
"We wanted to create a platform that takes a fair bit of stress off their shoulders to allow them to focus on other areas.
"We really designed Clubland Services with that goal in mind, to take the workload and pressure off the volunteers and allow them to streamline those functions and put their energy where it's better served for the club."
The Border born business, which has no sign up fee, has now been live for just under two weeks and has already attracted interest from sporting clubs of different codes from around Australia.
"We've got everyone from AFL to rugby league, to rugby union, basketball, and everywhere in between," Walker said.
"But it's not just for sports, it's anyone. If you sell memberships, merchandise or run events, you can use it."
Walker said once a club has signed up and has their own individual portal, they are able to customise it to reflect what they want out of the tool.
"It would essentially be like a Facebook Page for their club where they can sell their own products," he said.
"We've focused on memberships, events, merchandise and facility hire.
"Once they've signed on, they can add any of those products, add their price and send out the link or promote it to their members.
"It's a very individualised platform."
The duo are also aiming to give back to the grassroots clubs.
"The thing we're most proud of is that we've created a Clubland Services grants program where 10 per cent of revenue each year will be going to back into grassroots clubs through grants," Walker said.
"Whether that's buying boots for a kid who can't afford them, all the way to whatever a club might need.
"Not matter what we make, 10 per cent will be guaranteed to be going back into grassroots sport as well."
The website can be found via https://www.clublandservices.com/ while enquiries can be made to info@clublandservices.com.
