Yackandandah midfielder David Price plays his first senior match of the season

By Brent Godde
Updated May 29 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
Roos midfielder David Price played his first senior match of the season last weekend against Mitta United.
Flag fancy Yackandandah has been boosted by the mid-season return of David Price.

