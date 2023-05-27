The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lily McKimmie stars in Wodonga's first A-grade win of the season

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 27 2023 - 8:39pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gracie Reid, left, is helped off the court, while Lily McKimmie, right, took her chance for Wodonga. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Gracie Reid, left, is helped off the court, while Lily McKimmie, right, took her chance for Wodonga. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Wodonga are celebrating their first win of the season after coming from behind to defeat Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.