Look up dedication in the dictionary and you might find this photo staring back at you.
Lily McKimmie will not be alone in spending hours on the road for her sport this year - but the 15-year-old has to travel 120 kilometres just to get to home games.
Living in the Upper Murray, she's now in her second year at Wodonga Bulldogs and McKimmie's form on the court has now earned her a place in the Ovens and Murray 17-and-under interleague team.
You need to be committed to make that work - and the emerging shooter certainly is.
"It's an hour-and-a-half from Corryong and I travel on Thursdays," McKimmie explained.
"My coach allows me not to come on Tuesday but I do my own stuff at home.
"We actually have a house in Wodonga so we stay there and that saves a bit of travel.
"Netball is the best thing in my life, I really love it.
"I travel so much just to do this and making so many friends and taking opportunities involved with the sport is so amazing.
"I think I just really love netball and I've made a real bond with everybody.
"It's just something I really love and want to do.
"This is my second year playing O and M. It's the next skill level of netball, after playing at Tallangatta, and I wanted to push myself.
"They've been so welcoming at Wodonga and I've learnt a lot."
McKimmie's side sit second on the 17/U ladder, with five wins from their first six games.
The Corryong College student is joined in the interleague team by club-mate Alannah Foley, while five of the nine players selected are from table-topping neighbours Wodonga Raiders.
Eliza Mooney and Australian squad member Mia Lavis, who both played A-grade for Raiders against Wangaratta last weekend, feature alongside Indie Conway, Ava Koschitzke and Maggie McGrath, while sisters Aleira and Kijana McCowan are representing Albury.
"It's unbelievable to make the interleague squad," McKimmie said.
"I can't believe it, I'm very grateful.
"Finding out was so amazing.
"Playing against the senior players at training was a dream, very surreal, going up against those amazing netballers and their ability to do everything.
"It's a lot different, very quick, the way they move it and their skills, just everything about their game.
"I'm so excited to play against the GV League on Saturday.
"It's going to be a real test but it's going to be amazing, I can't wait."
Gates at the Sportsground open at 10.30am, with the open netball starting at 12.15pm before the underage match gets underway at 1.45pm.
