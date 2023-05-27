Kiewa-Sandy Creek extended its unbeaten streak to seven and sent an ominous warning to the rest of the competition after an impressive 17 point victory over flag fancy Beechworth at Beechworth on Saturday.
Spurred by the challenge of facing one of their biggest flag threats, the Hawks produced one of their most clinical first half of football in recent seasons.
The rampant Hawks slammed on the first 10 goals of the match to flex their premiership muscle in front of a stunned home crowd.
Connor Newnham led the charge with four goals in a 10-minute burst of individual brilliance.
The big Hawk kicked two goals in a minute at the end of the first term and another two in the first seven minutes of the second to help his side establish a match-winning 52 point lead.
The shellshocked Bushrangers didn't score their first goal until the 20-minute mark of the second term courtesy of Degan Dolny.
The home side had a paltry 1.4 at the main break after also managing a measly 1.9 in the first half against Yackandandah the previous round.
The Bushrangers responded to a half-time spray from co-coaches Brayden Carey and Tom Cartledge to dominate the third term.
They booted six goals to none with Tristan Stead and Lachie Armstong both kicking two goals and suddenly the home side was within 12 points at the final break.
With the match up for grabs it was clever Hawk Jake Hicks who gave his side some breathing space with the first goal of the final term.
It proved to be the knockout blow with both sides only kicking one goal each for the remainder of the term with the deadly accurate Hawks prevailing 12.2 (74) to 8.9 (57).
Hawks coach Jack Neil said the ability of his side to make the most of their chances proved pivotal after having less scoring shots.
"The boys were able to produce some of the best footy I've seen them play in that first half and more importantly nail our chances," Neil said.
"It was pleasing and it's not very often that you are going to kick 10.1 in a half of football.
"But it has been something we have been working on this year, trying to get better looks at goal inside 50m and it was something we were able to execute well today.
"We were able to apply some really good pressure in that front half which allowed us to get some scoreboard dominance."
Beechworth claimed the prized scalps of both grand finalists Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek at home last season.
Neil said he wasn't surprised by the Bushrangers third term blitz where they booted six unanswered goals.
"We spoke at half-time about how Beechworth has been finishing matches really well this season for whatever reason," he said.
"They hadn't had any momentum in the first half so we knew they were going to wrestle it back at some stage.
"We probably let ourselves down defensively with a few things and copped a few injuries which affected our structures.
"We were a bit slow to adjust in that third term which was a bit disappointing but it doesn't take away from our performance overall where we played some great footy."
