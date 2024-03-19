The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Annabel set to have three-pronged attack on Albury Gold Cup

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
March 19 2024 - 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annabel Neasham is set to target Friday's Albury Gold Cup with three runners. She has never previously has a runner in the feature race. Picture by Racing Photos
Annabel Neasham is set to target Friday's Albury Gold Cup with three runners. She has never previously has a runner in the feature race. Picture by Racing Photos

Multiple Group 1 winning trainer Annabel Neasham has Friday's $200,000 Albury Gold Cup, (2000m) firmly on the stable's radar.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.