That 'go-to' person makes such a difference as families battle cancer

A cancer diagnosis brings an immediate emotional toll, but then comes all the logistics.
Tests, treatments, appointments and travel, all to be scheduled, with the rest of life worked around as best as one can.
Wodonga couple Shana and Mark Wallace have lived this experience since October 2022 when their son Chase, now 5, was diagnosed with leukaemia.
"He's on one of the strictest, hardest protocols there is for his type of cancer so that would involve pretty much living in Melbourne for six to eight months," Mrs Wallace said.
"We were one of the lucky families able to travel back."
The Wallace family, which also includes siblings aged 15, 13 and 11, has been able to spend more time at home with the help of Albury Wodonga Health's paediatric cancer care co-ordinator.
Mrs Wallace said before that role began last year the job of organising things like blood tests while in Albury-Wodonga fell on her.
"Being a family of six, it is very hard to juggle everybody's needs all the time and having that extra pressure of having to chase those resources is very hard," she said.
"We really appreciate having this support locally because it does make a massive difference to families."
Since April 2023, paediatric cancer care co-ordinator Jo Owen has assisted about 60 families across Albury-Wodonga and Wangaratta and overseen an increase in chemotherapy admissions, scans, blood tests and shared care provided locally.
In February Imogen Riley took over the position from Mrs Owen, who is now the nurse unit manager paediatrics.
Mrs Riley has relocated from Melbourne, where she worked at Royal Children's Hospital for eight years. She and Mrs Owen will still work closely together.
"I think equally having that same passion really helps us grow and develop the role," Mrs Riley said. "I'm really excited to be a part of something new."
The position was launched following a $180,000 commitment from SS&A Club Albury and $150,000 from the Phegan family, to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund over three years.
SS&A chief executive Gerard Darmody and Danny Phegan valued hearing how this commitment was benefiting families like the Wallaces.
"Chase's story is a great example of how the funding can help and have a real impact locally," Mr Darmody said.
"A lot of us have been touched by sickness and cancer and it doesn't just impact one person, it impacts the whole family."
Mr Phegan said it was heartwarming to see Chase playing happily in front of them.
"I'm a sucker for anything kid-related in this arena," he said with a grin. "Because they're defenceless, it's up to us to look after them."
Sixteen months into his treatment, Chase is doing well, but there is still a long way to go.
"Some cancers only need, like, three months or four months of treatment, his is three years to be a whole treatment process," Mrs Wallace said.
Mrs Owen has been a welcome familiar face for both parents and child if Chase has needed to stay in the Albury hospital children's ward.
"He'd be like 'OK, where's my Jo at?' and he'll go and find her and her big bubbly personality would help us feel more comfortable," Mrs Wallace said.
"Having that go-to person advocates for the family and you have a relationship to fall back on."
