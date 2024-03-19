The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

That 'go-to' person makes such a difference as families battle cancer

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
March 19 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five-year-old Chase Wallace has extra support around him close to his Wodonga home as he goes through his cancer treatment. Albury Wodonga Health paediatric cancer care co-ordinator Imogen Riley has recently taken over the role from Jo Owen, who will still work closely with her as the nurse unit manager paediatrics. Picture by James Wiltshire
Five-year-old Chase Wallace has extra support around him close to his Wodonga home as he goes through his cancer treatment. Albury Wodonga Health paediatric cancer care co-ordinator Imogen Riley has recently taken over the role from Jo Owen, who will still work closely with her as the nurse unit manager paediatrics. Picture by James Wiltshire

A cancer diagnosis brings an immediate emotional toll, but then comes all the logistics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.