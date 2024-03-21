Albury's Days for Girls breaking the stigma one period kit at a time

Help to end period poverty, share the dignity and care for girls globally.
That's the message the Albury Central team for international charity Days for Girls is hoping people take away from its annual fundraising walk on Sunday, March 24.
The not-for-profit organisation makes female hygiene kits and provides reproductive and menstrual health education for women and girls in need around the world.
The aim behind the fundraiser was to raise money to put towards fabric to make the kits, which include eight liners, two shields, two pairs of underwear, a washcloth, soap and a waterproof transport bag for soiled liners.
The whole set, which includes a care chart and cycle chart, fits inside a drawstring bag.
Albury team leader Melissa Muntz said it would be the fourth event and "we are thankful for the community who come out and support us each year".
Ms Muntz said the kits, along with menstrual health education, would be distributed to girls and women in Burundi, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and also humanitarian refugee projects in Somalia and Lebanon.
"The money we have raised over the last three years has enabled us to sew and provide over 1185 washable menstrual health kits," Ms Muntz said.
She said the kits would also provide girls with information to manage their periods for up to five years.
The charity, which has been running for 14 years, aims to increase access to menstrual care and education.
It also wants to shatter the stigma and limitations related to periods.
Sunday's event will start at 9am from the Riverside Precinct and the ticket price includes a barbecue lunch.
Tickets can be bought here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.